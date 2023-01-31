AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

AME traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $142.31. 739,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,840. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

