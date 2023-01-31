AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMETEK Stock Down 1.1 %
AME traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $142.31. 739,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,840. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.47.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMETEK Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
