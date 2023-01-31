Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,300 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 785,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.38. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $352.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.