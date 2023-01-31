American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Tower by 33.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.06.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $220.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,404. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.72. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,721. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

