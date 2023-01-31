American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.53.

AAL opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,596.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

