América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $22.10 Average PT from Brokerages

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Barclays decreased their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil Company Profile

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

