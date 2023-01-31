Amaze World Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $37,118.05 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $35.91 million and $37,118.05 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amaze World has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00400467 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,512.78 or 0.28120061 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00586815 BTC.

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

