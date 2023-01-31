Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $133.10 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

