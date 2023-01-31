Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €260.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Allianz Price Performance
FRA:ALV opened at €221.35 ($240.60) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €208.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €187.13. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($224.78).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.