Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.86-9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.11%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

