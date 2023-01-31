Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,549,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 871,861 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,495,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alcoa Trading Down 4.6 %

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $50.34. 4,328,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,527. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.