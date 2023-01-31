Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CFO Sells $7,130,909.76 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

