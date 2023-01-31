Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CFO Sells $7,130,909.76 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.