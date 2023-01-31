Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,735. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

