Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.79.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $313.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.98. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.