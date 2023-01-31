Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $313.90 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

