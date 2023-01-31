Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Hits $0.0000

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $614.62 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

According to CryptoCompare, "AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced."

