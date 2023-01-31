Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.49. 166,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

