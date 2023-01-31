Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $9,508,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 174,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 614.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 430.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

NYSE TNK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.