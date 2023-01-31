Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.81. 652,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,801,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

