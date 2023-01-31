Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,626 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,057. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

