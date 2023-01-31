Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 293,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000.

TCHP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,917. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

