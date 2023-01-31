Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 99 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HD traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $325.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $374.67.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

