Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 126 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 14,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $132,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 4.0 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $19.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.20. 808,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,505. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.64. The firm has a market cap of $472.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

