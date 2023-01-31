Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $6.79 per share for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $172.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.79.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

