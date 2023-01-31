AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 93.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,084,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 92.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,084,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

