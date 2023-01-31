Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Stock Down 2.2 %

AENZ stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aenza S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

