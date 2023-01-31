Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 147,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.54.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 676,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

