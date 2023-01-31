Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $363.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.23. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

