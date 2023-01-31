Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

