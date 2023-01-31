Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Up 7.7% in January

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,930. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $198.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.27. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

