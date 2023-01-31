Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Absci worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Absci by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Absci by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 109,763 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Absci Co. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Absci

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 1,960.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

See Also

