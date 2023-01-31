AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $145.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average is $149.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.05 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $257.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

