AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AAR Stock Down 0.6 %

AAR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.91. 200,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,287. AAR has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.54.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,675.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,798 shares of company stock worth $3,676,173. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 6,947.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 327,482 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AAR by 29.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 326,965 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 47.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 305,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIR shares. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

