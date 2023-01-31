A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.640-$3.865 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.