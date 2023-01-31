3,057 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

