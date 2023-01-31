2,729 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

