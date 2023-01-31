1peco Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular exchanges. 1peco has a market cap of $40.60 million and $1,482.49 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

