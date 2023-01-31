1,906 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.83 and its 200-day moving average is $209.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.