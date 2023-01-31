15,000 Shares in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Purchased by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVZ. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,071.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

