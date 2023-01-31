10,200 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Timken by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Timken by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

