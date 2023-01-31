10094 (IRD.TO) (TSE:IRD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.25

10094 (IRD.TO) (TSE:IRD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as low as C$4.24. 10094 (IRD.TO) shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

10094 (IRD.TO) Trading Up ∞

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.25.

10094 (IRD.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Road Dynamics Inc (IRD) is a Canada-based company engaged in providing integrated systems and solutions for the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Industry. The Company’s segment is engaged in design, hardware and software development, manufacturing and integration of products and systems for traffic flows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10094 (IRD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10094 (IRD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.