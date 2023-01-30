Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Zenvia Price Performance

ZENV stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Zenvia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zenvia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zenvia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZENV. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Zenvia by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zenvia by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,677,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 740,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zenvia by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.