Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Zenvia Price Performance
ZENV stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Zenvia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.61.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zenvia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zenvia Company Profile
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zenvia (ZENV)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.