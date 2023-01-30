Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($38.04) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of ZAL stock traded up €0.42 ($0.46) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €43.40 ($47.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,446 shares. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a one year high of €49.86 ($54.20). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.55.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

