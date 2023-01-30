YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $217.80 million and $328,459.82 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00397698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.48 or 0.27915438 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00584714 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

