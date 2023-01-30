Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,012 shares during the period. Yum China comprises approximately 12.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,671,000 after purchasing an additional 792,734 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yum China by 135.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 733,505 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Yum China by 34.2% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,341,000 after acquiring an additional 639,614 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Yum China by 214.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after acquiring an additional 604,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $22,907,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

Yum China Stock Performance

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

