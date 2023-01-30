Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $7.91

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $7.56. Youdao shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 25,995 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Youdao Stock Down 9.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $900.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Youdao by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

