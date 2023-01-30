Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Raised to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 193.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kempen & Co lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

YMAB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 378,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,291. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $193.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 92.65%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,296,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

