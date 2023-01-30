XYO Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. XYO has a total market cap of $84.70 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00217555 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00642153 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,201,110.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.