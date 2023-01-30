XYO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $78.61 million and $1.35 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00047148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00215858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of XYO is 0.0065017 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,146,793.16 traded over the last 24 hours."

