WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$181.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$169.86 on Monday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$177.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$163.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$158.85. The stock has a market cap of C$21.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.3900003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$159.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$813,297.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

