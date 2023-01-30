Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $315.53

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $119.31 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $315.53 or 0.01334013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,793,856 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

